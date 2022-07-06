Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,767,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

