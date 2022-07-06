Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 168,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 350,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 94,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

