InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10,861.50 per share, with a total value of $54,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,883,899,904.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

