Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.11. 1,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Inogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inogen by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Inogen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

