Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.
Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)
