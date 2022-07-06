Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $230.32. 337,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 365.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.56.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.