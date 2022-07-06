Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,567. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

