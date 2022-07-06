Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,567. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.