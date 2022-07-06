Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 1,377,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.05.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.
ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
