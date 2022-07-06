Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 1,377,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 734,024 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

