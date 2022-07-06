Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $195,621,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 143,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 695,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

