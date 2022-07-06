Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) versus POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Financial Review

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intel and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 12 5 0 1.92 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $52.42, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 31.68% 21.67% 12.14% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $79.02 billion 1.90 $19.87 billion $6.02 6.09 POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intel beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

