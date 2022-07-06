Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.88. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.