Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.88. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.