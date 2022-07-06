Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.80. 23,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

