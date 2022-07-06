Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. 115,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

