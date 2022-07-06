Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $286.97. 2,114,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,960,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

