Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after buying an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,226 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

