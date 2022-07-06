Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 3,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

