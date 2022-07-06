Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

