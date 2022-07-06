Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

