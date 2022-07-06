Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.77, but opened at 2.61. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares shares last traded at 2.61, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock.

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

