Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,114,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,947,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,476,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 822,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,654. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

