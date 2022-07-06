International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ILAL stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Land Alliance will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.