International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for International Land Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for International Land Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.20.

International Land Alliance ( OTCMKTS:ILAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

About International Land Alliance (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.