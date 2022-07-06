Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00027455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $59.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.42 or 0.10429271 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00138114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 666.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,095,114 coins and its circulating supply is 241,856,252 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

