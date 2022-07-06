Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.33) to €2.70 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.40) to €2.00 ($2.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.69.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

