Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDP opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

