Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Reduced by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.