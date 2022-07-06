Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

