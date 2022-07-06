Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

