Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.