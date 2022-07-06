Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,235.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,252,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,162. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

