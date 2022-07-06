Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,672. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $309.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

