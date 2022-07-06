Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,431 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 300,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

