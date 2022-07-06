Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.37. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
