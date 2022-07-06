iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 6.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 100,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,190,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

