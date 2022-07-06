iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.