iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 71,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

