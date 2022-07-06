iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

