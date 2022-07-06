iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

Shares of EEMV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,076,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

