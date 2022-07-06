iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Trimmed by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

