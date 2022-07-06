iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

