iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 707,574 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

