iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

