iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 91,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.