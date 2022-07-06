iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,062 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

