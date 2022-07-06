iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. 1,998,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

