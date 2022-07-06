iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lifted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 2,534,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.