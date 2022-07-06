iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000.

SMMV stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,618 shares. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

