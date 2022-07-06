iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.06. 15,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,408. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

