iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wealth CMT’s Largest Position

Wealth CMT reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 35.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $68,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,298. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

