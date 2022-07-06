iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

